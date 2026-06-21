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CFO Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,756 ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Written by MarketBeat
June 21, 2026
ExxonMobil logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • CFO Capital Management initiated a new position in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter, buying 7,756 shares valued at about $933,000.
  • ExxonMobil reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with earnings of $1.16 per share versus estimates of $0.98 and revenue of $83.16 billion. Revenue rose 2.4% year over year, though EPS was below the same quarter last year.
  • The company also paid a quarterly dividend of $1.03 per share, annualizing to $4.12 and a yield of about 3.0%, while analysts currently view the stock as a Moderate Buy with a consensus target price of $165.70.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

CFO Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,756 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,233 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in ExxonMobil by 5.6% during the third quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 166,547 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $18,778,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ExxonMobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,240,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 410,046 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $46,233,000 after acquiring an additional 33,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,048,409 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $126,166,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $137.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $571.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.16. The company's fifty day moving average is $149.98 and its 200 day moving average is $143.22. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.53 and a 52 week high of $176.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $165.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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