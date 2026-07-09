CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 207.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,362 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,377,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,262,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,559,706 shares of the company's stock worth $8,751,407,000 after buying an additional 11,013,173 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 132,355,726 shares of the company's stock worth $21,230,315,000 after buying an additional 3,579,399 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Philip Morris International by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,301,112 shares of the company's stock worth $1,491,898,000 after buying an additional 2,475,204 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1,547.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,260,217 shares of the company's stock worth $362,539,000 after buying an additional 2,123,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $194.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $187.31 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $193.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.37. The company has a market cap of $291.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is presently 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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