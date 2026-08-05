Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY Stock Holdings Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY - Free Report) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,528 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 43,678 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.26% of Champion Homes worth $10,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,103 shares of the company's stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Champion Homes by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Champion Homes by 62.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Champion Homes by 23.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Champion Homes by 8.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the company's stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.

Champion Homes Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of SKY stock opened at $82.55 on Wednesday. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $99.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business's 50 day moving average is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.07. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $710.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.98 million. Champion Homes had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Champion Homes from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Champion Homes from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Champion Homes in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Champion Homes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Champion Homes from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Champion Homes

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 7,922 shares of Champion Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $599,695.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,132.60. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Champion Homes

Champion Homes, traded under the NYSE ticker SKY, operates as a leading provider of factory-built housing solutions in North America. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of manufactured and modular homes, serving a broad spectrum of customers from first-time homebuyers to those seeking upscale residential properties. Champion Homes leverages vertically integrated operations to streamline production, ensuring consistent quality and cost efficiencies across its product lines.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single- and multi-section modular homes, manufactured home models, park models and select commercial modular buildings.

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