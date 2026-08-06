Chapin Davis Inc. Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Chapin Davis Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 beat: Revenue rose 48% year over year to $22.97 billion, surpassing the approximately $20.7 billion consensus estimate. Non-GAAP EPS was $8.38 versus expectations of about $6.06, while reported EPS was $7.94. Eli Lilly easily tops quarterly estimates, raises outlook as Zepbound and Mounjaro sales surge

Revenue rose 48% year over year to $22.97 billion, surpassing the approximately $20.7 billion consensus estimate. Non-GAAP EPS was $8.38 versus expectations of about $6.06, while reported EPS was $7.94. Positive Sentiment: GLP-1 demand drove growth: Mounjaro and Zepbound sales surged, with Mounjaro reportedly up 91% and the two products generating nearly two-thirds of quarterly revenue. Continued volume growth in diabetes and obesity treatments was the primary catalyst for the stock’s advance. Eli Lilly Stock Jumps Over 5% as Mounjaro Sales Surge 91%

Mounjaro and Zepbound sales surged, with Mounjaro reportedly up 91% and the two products generating nearly two-thirds of quarterly revenue. Continued volume growth in diabetes and obesity treatments was the primary catalyst for the stock’s advance. Positive Sentiment: Outlook raised: Lilly increased 2026 revenue guidance to $85 billion-$87 billion from $82 billion-$85 billion and maintained EPS guidance of $35.50-$36.50. The improved outlook indicates management expects momentum to continue. Eli Lilly raises annual revenue forecast as obesity, diabetes drug demand stay strong

Lilly increased 2026 revenue guidance to $85 billion-$87 billion from $82 billion-$85 billion and maintained EPS guidance of $35.50-$36.50. The improved outlook indicates management expects momentum to continue. Positive Sentiment: Additional commercial and pipeline support: CVS Health expanded its weight-management program through a Lilly partnership, while Lilly is widening early access to experimental obesity drug retatrutide. The FDA also granted breakthrough therapy designation to investigational cancer drug olomorasib, adding longer-term pipeline potential.

CVS Health expanded its weight-management program through a Lilly partnership, while Lilly is widening early access to experimental obesity drug retatrutide. The FDA also granted breakthrough therapy designation to investigational cancer drug olomorasib, adding longer-term pipeline potential. Neutral Sentiment: Key investor concern: Management indicated that manufacturing capacity could become a bottleneck if GLP-1 demand continues to outpace supply. Lilly is working to expand production, but execution and competition remain important risks at the stock’s elevated valuation.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,170.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,156.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,045.49. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,249.45.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $8.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.16 by $2.22. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company had revenue of $22.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.31 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-36.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,344.00 to $1,347.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,283.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here