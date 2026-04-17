Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG Shares Acquired by Trivium Point Advisory LLC

Trivium Point Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,930 shares of the energy company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises 1.1% of Trivium Point Advisory LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Trivium Point Advisory LLC's holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $11,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,688,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,007,073 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,411,542,000 after buying an additional 377,369 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 21.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,025,609 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $475,633,000 after buying an additional 359,123 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 62.9% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 777,200 shares of the energy company's stock worth $182,626,000 after acquiring an additional 300,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 816,028 shares of the energy company's stock worth $191,750,000 after acquiring an additional 285,062 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Cheniere Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheniere Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple market pieces note that Middle East tensions and surging natural‑gas prices are tightening global LNG supply, and that Cheniere’s scale, export capacity and long‑term contract visibility make it a primary beneficiary. Read More.

Multiple market pieces note that Middle East tensions and surging natural‑gas prices are tightening global LNG supply, and that Cheniere’s scale, export capacity and long‑term contract visibility make it a primary beneficiary. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have been lifting targets and reiterating bullish stances: Scotiabank raised its price target to $288 and gave a “sector outperform” call, and Jefferies recently raised its target to $330, citing strong expected Q1 EBITDA — both support further upside. Read More. Read More.

Analysts have been lifting targets and reiterating bullish stances: Scotiabank raised its price target to $288 and gave a “sector outperform” call, and Jefferies recently raised its target to $330, citing strong expected Q1 EBITDA — both support further upside. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains favorable: an aggregated “Moderate Buy” recommendation from brokers provides institutional validation for the stock’s current strength. Read More.

Brokerage consensus remains favorable: an aggregated “Moderate Buy” recommendation from brokers provides institutional validation for the stock’s current strength. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sector commentary suggesting a natural‑gas rebound could help U.S. LNG names broadly — supportive for Cheniere if the trend persists, but outcomes depend on duration of price moves and contract cover. Read More.

Sector commentary suggesting a natural‑gas rebound could help U.S. LNG names broadly — supportive for Cheniere if the trend persists, but outcomes depend on duration of price moves and contract cover. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Counterpoint from JPMorgan: the firm cut its price target on LNG despite expecting a strong Q1 — a reminder that some analysts see valuation/headroom risks, which could cap gains even amid bullish fundamentals. Read More.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of LNG opened at $263.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $186.20 and a one year high of $300.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.14.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $10.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.90 by $6.78. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Cheniere Energy's payout ratio is 9.14%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 21.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Cheniere Energy from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LNG

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, EVP Sean N. Markowitz sold 22,246 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.98, for a total value of $6,473,141.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 64,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,622,720. This trade represents a 25.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zach Davis sold 29,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,143,800. This represents a 24.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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