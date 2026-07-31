Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG Stake Cut by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 72.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,571 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 94,727 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $10,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $731,774,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 174.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,244,268 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $636,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,058 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 555.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 810,138 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $157,483,000 after purchasing an additional 686,459 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6,513.7% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 564,742 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $160,251,000 after purchasing an additional 556,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 577,533 shares of the energy company's stock worth $112,267,000 after purchasing an additional 484,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company's stock.

Cheniere Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheniere Energy this week:

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.3%

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $257.96 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.20 and a 52 week high of $300.89. The stock has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43 and a beta of -0.01. The company's 50-day moving average price is $245.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Cheniere Energy's payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research raised Cheniere Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $286.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $298.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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