Cheviot Value Management LLC Sells 76,823 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Cheviot Value Management LLC cut its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,737 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 76,823 shares during the period. Newmont makes up 2.5% of Cheviot Value Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC's holdings in Newmont were worth $23,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 398.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,870,495 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $286,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,396 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Newmont by 49.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,931,710 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $585,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,653 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 106.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,155,210 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $349,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,905 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 142.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,262,258 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $189,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,253 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $143,068,000 after buying an additional 1,582,324 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Newmont Trading Up 2.6%

Newmont stock opened at $116.45 on Friday. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $134.88. The company has a market capitalization of $124.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.43. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $112.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 33.87%.Newmont's quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Newmont's payout ratio is 13.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David James Fry sold 18,394 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $2,050,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,033.15. The trade was a 51.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $330,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,074.65. This represents a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,068 shares of company stock worth $4,769,475. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Newmont from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Newmont from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Newmont from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Newmont from $152.00 to $151.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Newmont from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $142.51.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

More Newmont News

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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