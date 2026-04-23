Chevron Corporation $CVX Holdings Cut by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,022 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 15,573 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $28,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total value of $2,187,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alana K. Knowles sold 2,408 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total value of $441,338.24. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 779,407 shares of company stock worth $145,972,971. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2%

Chevron stock opened at $186.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.60. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $133.77 and a 12-month high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business's revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Chevron's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.91%.

More Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple broker and media pieces highlight bullish analyst views and upgrades on Chevron, arguing that tighter global inventories and conflict-driven supply disruptions could support higher oil prices and lift integrated majors like CVX. Read More.

Multiple broker and media pieces highlight bullish analyst views and upgrades on Chevron, arguing that tighter global inventories and conflict-driven supply disruptions could support higher oil prices and lift integrated majors like CVX. Read More. Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron to Outperform (mid-April) and other lists (Warren Buffett picks, dividend stock roundups) continue to flag CVX as a core, income-generating energy holding — supportive for longer-term investor demand. Read More.

BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron to Outperform (mid-April) and other lists (Warren Buffett picks, dividend stock roundups) continue to flag CVX as a core, income-generating energy holding — supportive for longer-term investor demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its price target to $187 (from $168) — a modest upward revision that reinforces near-term analyst support for the stock. Read More.

Scotiabank raised its price target to $187 (from $168) — a modest upward revision that reinforces near-term analyst support for the stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Geopolitical developments — U.S. moves affecting Venezuela and Iran’s disruption of the Strait of Hormuz — are reshaping risk/valuation for global producers. This increases the strategic value of Chevron’s non-Middle East assets and could boost realized prices, but also raises volatility. Read More.

Geopolitical developments — U.S. moves affecting Venezuela and Iran’s disruption of the Strait of Hormuz — are reshaping risk/valuation for global producers. This increases the strategic value of Chevron’s non-Middle East assets and could boost realized prices, but also raises volatility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sector news and peer earnings (Range Resources, Halliburton) show mixed operational results and stronger gas realizations in places — helpful for sector sentiment but not CVX-specific. Read More.

Sector news and peer earnings (Range Resources, Halliburton) show mixed operational results and stronger gas realizations in places — helpful for sector sentiment but not CVX-specific. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry events and trade press (summits, energy transition projects) keep broader investor focus on energy supply dynamics and transition risks; useful context but indirect for immediate CVX moves. Read More.

Industry events and trade press (summits, energy transition projects) keep broader investor focus on energy supply dynamics and transition risks; useful context but indirect for immediate CVX moves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Chevron reported a crude oil spill at its Pasadena, Texas refinery — an operational and reputational risk that can trigger cleanup costs, regulatory scrutiny and short-term investor concern. This is a near-term negative that could pressure sentiment until impact and remediation are clarified. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 2nd. HSBC raised Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $198.09.

Get Our Latest Report on CVX

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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