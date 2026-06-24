Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Bought by Clear Trail Advisors LLC

Clear Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,192 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 2.6% of Clear Trail Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Clear Trail Advisors LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $15,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 3,443 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $8,574,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,842,485.40. This represents a 82.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 615,200 shares of company stock valued at $118,022,760 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chevron’s Microsoft deal could create a new long-duration revenue source tied to AI data center growth, improving cash flow stability. Reuters article

Chevron’s Microsoft deal could create a new long-duration revenue source tied to AI data center growth, improving cash flow stability. Positive Sentiment: The project may help Chevron monetize excess Permian gas that has faced pipeline bottlenecks and weak regional pricing. Business Wire article

The project may help Chevron monetize excess Permian gas that has faced pipeline bottlenecks and weak regional pricing. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts and commentary pieces said lower crude prices are still a headwind for energy stocks, which may limit upside if oil weakness continues. Kalkine Media article

Several analysts and commentary pieces said lower crude prices are still a headwind for energy stocks, which may limit upside if oil weakness continues. Negative Sentiment: One article argued Chevron could be overvalued if crude keeps slipping, noting downside risk versus its recent trading levels. 24/7 Wall St. article

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $176.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.07 and a 200 day moving average of $179.55. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $142.40 and a 12 month high of $214.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.Chevron's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Chevron from $216.00 to $204.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $205.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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