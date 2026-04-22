Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 796,652 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH's holdings in Chevron were worth $121,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $28,540,753,000 after acquiring an additional 27,961,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $23,698,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789,399 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $988,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 27.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,627,146 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,047,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279,918 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 41.8% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 11,760,376 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,811,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,058 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $8,574,660.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. The trade was a 82.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alana K. Knowles sold 2,408 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total transaction of $441,338.24. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 779,407 shares of company stock valued at $145,972,971 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Argus set a $203.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $194.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 1.6%

CVX stock opened at $186.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $370.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $133.77 and a 52 week high of $214.71. The company's 50-day moving average price is $192.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm's revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. This is an increase from Chevron's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron's payout ratio is presently 106.91%.

Chevron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chevron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chevron wasn't on the list.

While Chevron currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here