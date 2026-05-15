Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,817 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 13,369 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Maxele Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Maxele Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 64,859 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 232,092 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $35,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Chevron by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,710,197 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $413,061,000 after acquiring an additional 238,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $8,574,660.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. This represents a 82.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total value of $2,187,528.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 803,570 shares of company stock worth $151,969,798. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $186.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business's 50 day moving average is $193.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.13. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $133.77 and a 12-month high of $214.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Chevron's payout ratio is 123.40%.

More Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chevron agreed to sell its Singapore refinery stake and other downstream assets in Southeast Asia and Australia to ENEOS for about $2.17 billion to $2.2 billion . Investors often view asset sales like this as a way to streamline the portfolio, raise cash, and focus on higher-return operations. Article Title

Chevron agreed to sell its Singapore refinery stake and other downstream assets in Southeast Asia and Australia to ENEOS for about . Investors often view asset sales like this as a way to streamline the portfolio, raise cash, and focus on higher-return operations. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer reiterated a bullish view on Chevron, saying he would “pull the trigger” on the stock and pointing to its strong cash flow and dividend yield. That kind of media endorsement can reinforce investor confidence. Article Title

Jim Cramer reiterated a bullish view on Chevron, saying he would “pull the trigger” on the stock and pointing to its strong cash flow and dividend yield. That kind of media endorsement can reinforce investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Several market commentaries noted renewed optimism around Chevron’s rising production and strong cash returns, with some analysts saying its Q1 output growth supports the investment case. Article Title

Several market commentaries noted renewed optimism around Chevron’s rising production and strong cash returns, with some analysts saying its Q1 output growth supports the investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Weak statutory earnings from Chevron’s latest report were described as not telling the whole story, suggesting the market is focusing more on underlying cash generation and asset quality than on the headline earnings miss. Article Title

Weak statutory earnings from Chevron’s latest report were described as not telling the whole story, suggesting the market is focusing more on underlying cash generation and asset quality than on the headline earnings miss. Neutral Sentiment: Proxy advisory firms recommended some shareholder votes against Chevron’s board positions ahead of the annual meeting, which adds governance noise but is less likely to drive the stock in the near term. Article Title

Proxy advisory firms recommended some shareholder votes against Chevron’s board positions ahead of the annual meeting, which adds governance noise but is less likely to drive the stock in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley reportedly trimmed its enthusiasm for oil stocks, emphasizing spending discipline as a key issue for Chevron and peers. Concerns about capital allocation can weigh on sentiment even when oil prices are favorable. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chevron from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $204.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chevron

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

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