Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,466 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 41,478 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $28,540,753,000 after acquiring an additional 27,961,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $23,698,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789,399 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Chevron by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,724,515 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,528,890,000 after buying an additional 3,007,403 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,152,060 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,284,704,000 after buying an additional 325,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chevron by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,627,146 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,047,900,000 after buying an additional 4,279,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 272,624 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total transaction of $51,621,354.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,217.10. This trade represents a 89.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 58,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.65, for a total transaction of $10,941,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,614,466.70. This trade represents a 87.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 816,439 shares of company stock worth $154,339,900. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $181.37 on Monday. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $133.77 and a twelve month high of $214.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.21 and a 200-day moving average of $172.09. The firm has a market cap of $361.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.40%.

More Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $202.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVX

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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