Chicago Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,418 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after selling 5,433 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC's holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $41,609,395.82. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 6,549,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,294,676,949.94. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.55% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson set a $260.00 target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.89.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $224.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.03 and a 1-year high of $237.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.14 and a 200-day moving average of $210.26.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.93%.The company's revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from DICK'S Sporting Goods's previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. DICK'S Sporting Goods's payout ratio is 48.92%.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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