Chicago Capital LLC Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,082 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,445,978 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,720,020,000 after buying an additional 998,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,002,381,000 after buying an additional 230,098 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,019,603,000 after buying an additional 2,366,695 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,557,813 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,123,517,000 after buying an additional 305,022 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,717,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Texas Instruments from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lowered Texas Instruments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $218.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Up 3.0%

Texas Instruments stock opened at $229.82 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $142.64 and a 1-year high of $231.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 104.41%.

Trending Headlines about Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $2,973,122.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 45,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,480,364.70. This trade represents a 22.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $1,500,135.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,805.52. This represents a 13.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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