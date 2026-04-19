Chicago Capital LLC Raises Stake in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 190.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,621 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC's holdings in MasTec were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 105.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 39.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 319 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at MasTec

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,394. The trade was a 27.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total transaction of $309,158.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,954.56. This represents a 8.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MasTec from $249.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MasTec from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on MasTec from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $325.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on MTZ

MasTec News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MasTec this week:

MasTec Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $372.90 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.68 and a 12-month high of $373.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $308.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.55 and a beta of 1.80.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.79%.The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. MasTec has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

Further Reading

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