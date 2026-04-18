Chicago Capital LLC Sells 5,587 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,751 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,587 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $36,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.5%

PLTR stock opened at $146.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.12 billion, a PE ratio of 232.37, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.31 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $143.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.10.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Phillip Securities reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $197.32.

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Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total value of $65,956,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $860,507,475.24. This represents a 7.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,953,343.92. The trade was a 20.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253 over the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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