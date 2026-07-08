Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,729 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,210 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 7,729 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 4.5% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $24,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $1,041.95 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,010.57 and its 200 day moving average is $935.60. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $691.30 and a 12-month high of $1,125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $307.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.12 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Goldman Sachs to $1,150 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence in upside from current levels.

Bank of America raised its price target on Goldman Sachs to $1,150 and kept a rating, signaling confidence in upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: UBS also lifted its target on GS to $1,120, suggesting analysts still see room for the stock to appreciate.

UBS also lifted its target on GS to $1,120, suggesting analysts still see room for the stock to appreciate. Positive Sentiment: Multiple earnings previews pointed to growth in Goldman Sachs’ upcoming results , with analysts expecting the firm to benefit from stronger trading activity and dealmaking across Wall Street.

Multiple earnings previews pointed to , with analysts expecting the firm to benefit from stronger trading activity and dealmaking across Wall Street. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that a surge in trading activity, helped by the SpaceX IPO, could lift second-quarter earnings at major Wall Street banks, including Goldman Sachs.

Reuters reported that a surge in trading activity, helped by the SpaceX IPO, could lift second-quarter earnings at major Wall Street banks, including Goldman Sachs. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ own strategists said the market’s “HALO trade” is entering a tougher phase where earnings performance matters more, which may be prompting a more cautious tone across equities.

Goldman Sachs’ own strategists said the market’s “HALO trade” is entering a tougher phase where earnings performance matters more, which may be prompting a more cautious tone across equities. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Goldman Sachs research on other assets and companies, including bullish calls on Nvidia and Meta and a bearish take on gold; these reinforce the firm’s market influence but do not directly change GS fundamentals.

Several articles highlighted Goldman Sachs research on other assets and companies, including bullish calls on Nvidia and Meta and a bearish take on gold; these reinforce the firm’s market influence but do not directly change GS fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: GS has been cited in headlines about rising leverage in the market and hedge funds trimming riskier exposures, which can contribute to a more cautious trading backdrop for financial stocks.

GS has been cited in headlines about rising leverage in the market and hedge funds trimming riskier exposures, which can contribute to a more cautious trading backdrop for financial stocks. Negative Sentiment: A Zacks note said Goldman Sachs dipped more than the broader market in the latest session, indicating near-term selling pressure and weaker relative performance.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Dbs Bank increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $986.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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