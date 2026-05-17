China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,076 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 29,646 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.8% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $49,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $264.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,930,094.10. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 190,593 shares of company stock valued at $46,081,241 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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