Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,214 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 168,834 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $17,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 136,506 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 81,092 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 39,822 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 208,968 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 33,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:CMG opened at $35.71 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company's 50-day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.13.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

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