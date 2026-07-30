Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,980,192 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after acquiring an additional 2,266,087 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.93% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $383,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $711,837,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,269 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 35,589 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 380,677 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $14,085,000 after purchasing an additional 266,835 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $2,890,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649,041 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $24,015,000 after purchasing an additional 162,392 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CMG. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $34.32 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results beat expectations: Chipotle reported adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share, above the $0.32 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 9.3% year over year to $3.35 billion, slightly exceeding expectations. Chipotle: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Chipotle reported adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share, above the $0.32 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 9.3% year over year to $3.35 billion, slightly exceeding expectations. Positive Sentiment: Comparable sales momentum improved: Comparable restaurant sales grew 2.2%, marking a second consecutive quarter of improving transaction trends. Value offers, menu updates and the company’s “Recipe for Growth” strategy helped attract diners in a competitive market. Chipotle raises annual sales forecast

Comparable restaurant sales grew 2.2%, marking a second consecutive quarter of improving transaction trends. Value offers, menu updates and the company’s “Recipe for Growth” strategy helped attract diners in a competitive market. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook was raised: Chipotle increased its comparable-sales guidance, signaling that management expects the second-quarter improvement to continue. The company also opened 100 restaurants during the quarter, supporting long-term revenue growth. Chipotle raises full-year comparable sales guidance

Chipotle increased its comparable-sales guidance, signaling that management expects the second-quarter improvement to continue. The company also opened 100 restaurants during the quarter, supporting long-term revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Food-safety concerns may be temporary: The company said it was not involved in the reported cyclospora outbreak, although fears related to a lettuce-linked illness reportedly reduced traffic in the second half of July. Chipotle lifts its sales forecast despite outbreak concerns

The company said it was not involved in the reported cyclospora outbreak, although fears related to a lettuce-linked illness reportedly reduced traffic in the second half of July. Negative Sentiment: Margins remain a risk: Although sales and earnings exceeded estimates, investors continue to monitor labor costs, restaurant-level margins and whether late-July traffic softness persists. Chipotle’s earnings were roughly flat from the prior-year quarter at $0.33 per share. Chipotle stock rises after earnings edge past estimates

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chipotle Mexican Grill, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chipotle Mexican Grill wasn't on the list.

While Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here