Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,760,935 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 88,983 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.61% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $245,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMG

Key Chipotle Mexican Grill News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chipotle reported adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share versus the $0.32 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 9.3% year over year to $3.35 billion, ahead of expectations for $3.33 billion. Chipotle shares rise on quarterly earnings beat, raised outlook

Chipotle reported adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share versus the $0.32 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 9.3% year over year to $3.35 billion, ahead of expectations for $3.33 billion. Positive Sentiment: Comparable restaurant sales increased 2.2%, supported by improving transactions, value deals, menu changes and stronger digital engagement. Management also raised its full-year comparable-sales forecast, signaling greater confidence in demand. Chipotle raises annual sales forecast

Comparable restaurant sales increased 2.2%, supported by improving transactions, value deals, menu changes and stronger digital engagement. Management also raised its full-year comparable-sales forecast, signaling greater confidence in demand. Positive Sentiment: Restaurant expansion remains a growth driver: Chipotle opened 100 locations during the quarter, while its Rewards program, digital channels and “Recipe for Growth” initiatives continue to support sales momentum. Chipotle Q2 earnings call highlights growth strategy

Restaurant expansion remains a growth driver: Chipotle opened 100 locations during the quarter, while its Rewards program, digital channels and “Recipe for Growth” initiatives continue to support sales momentum. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts responded favorably: DA Davidson raised its price target to $50 and maintained a buy rating, while TD Cowen and BTIG reaffirmed buy ratings with targets of $44 and $45, respectively. Analysts increase forecasts after strong Q2 results

Several analysts responded favorably: DA Davidson raised its price target to $50 and maintained a buy rating, while TD Cowen and BTIG reaffirmed buy ratings with targets of $44 and $45, respectively. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity was elevated, with investors purchasing 54,598 call options, about 28% above typical daily call volume. This indicates increased short-term bullish positioning but does not necessarily reflect a change in Chipotle’s fundamentals.

Options activity was elevated, with investors purchasing 54,598 call options, about 28% above typical daily call volume. This indicates increased short-term bullish positioning but does not necessarily reflect a change in Chipotle’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Margins remain a concern as labor and other operating costs pressure profitability. Management also acknowledged softer traffic in late July, partly linked to consumer concerns about a cyclospora outbreak, although Chipotle said it was not involved in the outbreak. Chipotle stock jumped on improving traffic

Margins remain a concern as labor and other operating costs pressure profitability. Management also acknowledged softer traffic in late July, partly linked to consumer concerns about a cyclospora outbreak, although Chipotle said it was not involved in the outbreak. Negative Sentiment: The post-earnings rally leaves valuation demanding, while Piper Sandler lowered its price target to $39 despite retaining an overweight rating. Investors may therefore focus increasingly on sustained traffic gains and margin recovery.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG opened at $38.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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