Choreo LLC Cuts Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Choreo LLC trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,948 shares of the social networking company's stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. Choreo LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $53,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 4,301 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Meta Platforms News

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on META. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $860.00 target price (up from $750.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $885.00 to $820.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $856.00 to $765.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $836.30.

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Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $670.91 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $627.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $650.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.83 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.00, for a total transaction of $386,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,565,949. The trade was a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,778 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.45, for a total value of $1,748,612.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,645,103.65. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,562 shares of company stock worth $105,310,238. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company's stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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