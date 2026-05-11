Chubb Limited $CB Stake Raised by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,926 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Chubb were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in Chubb by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 31,332,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,843,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,111 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798,546 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $785,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,963 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,217,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Chubb by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,946,622 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $557,493,000 after acquiring an additional 693,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Chubb by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,929,858 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,428,278,000 after acquiring an additional 513,852 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More Chubb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2028 EPS estimate for Chubb, signaling stronger long-term earnings potential and improved outlook for the insurer. Chubb stock reference

Zacks Research raised its FY2028 EPS estimate for Chubb, signaling stronger long-term earnings potential and improved outlook for the insurer. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also increased estimates for Q1 2027 and Q4 2027 EPS, reinforcing optimism that Chubb can sustain solid profitability over time. Chubb stock reference

Analysts also increased estimates for Q1 2027 and Q4 2027 EPS, reinforcing optimism that Chubb can sustain solid profitability over time. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage pieces focused on why Chubb stock is in focus and on broader analyst commentary, but did not introduce a clear new company-specific catalyst. Article link

Additional coverage pieces focused on why Chubb stock is in focus and on broader analyst commentary, but did not introduce a clear new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed estimates for Q2 2026, Q2 2027 and Q3 2027, which may be weighing on sentiment by pointing to softer earnings in the near term. Chubb stock reference

Zacks trimmed estimates for Q2 2026, Q2 2027 and Q3 2027, which may be weighing on sentiment by pointing to softer earnings in the near term. Negative Sentiment: A bearish headline suggesting investors should “sell CB” may also be pressuring the shares, even though it appears to be an opinion piece rather than a fundamental update. Article link

Chubb Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CB stock opened at $319.27 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $328.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $264.10 and a twelve month high of $345.67. The company has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 26.78 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC increased their price objective on Chubb from $362.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised Chubb from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Chubb from $373.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Chubb from $286.00 to $271.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $349.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report).

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