Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Shares Bought by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 122.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,837 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 78,107 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $11,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,136,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $537,736,000 after acquiring an additional 175,960 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 94,349 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 31,976 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 563,653 shares of the company's stock worth $49,393,000 after buying an additional 40,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,767,767 shares of the company's stock worth $154,909,000 after buying an additional 176,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $704,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,440.60. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Church & Dwight from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.53.

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Church & Dwight Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of CHD stock opened at $93.59 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $95.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $106.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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