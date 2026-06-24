Cidel Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,383 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,221 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $18,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $139,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 907 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 111 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $504.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $390.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock's 50 day moving average is $415.53 and its 200 day moving average is $418.40. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.36 and a twelve month high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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