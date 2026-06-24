Cidel Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,895 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 48,033 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Zoetis were worth $17,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,780,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,011,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474,210 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 12,431.2% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 24,069,492 shares of the company's stock worth $3,028,423,000 after purchasing an additional 23,877,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,796,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,490,845,000 after purchasing an additional 149,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,327,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,420,294,000 after purchasing an additional 189,235 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,425,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Zoetis Stock Up 1.3%

ZTS stock opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $91.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.38 and a fifty-two week high of $161.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, Director Paul Bisaro acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,168.56. The trade was a 7.73% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank A. Damelio bought 6,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $501,343.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. This represents a 44.91% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Zoetis

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz, Howard G. Smith, Rosen, Kessler Topaz, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, the Gross Law Firm, and Schall Law Firm all issued notices about a class action lawsuit and July 27 lead-plaintiff deadline for Zoetis investors, keeping legal risk in focus. Article: INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors...

Pomerantz, Howard G. Smith, Rosen, Kessler Topaz, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, the Gross Law Firm, and Schall Law Firm all issued notices about a class action lawsuit and July 27 lead-plaintiff deadline for Zoetis investors, keeping legal risk in focus. Negative Sentiment: Another report said Zoetis shareholders who lost money may seek to lead a securities-fraud lawsuit, adding to the overhang on the stock. Article: Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Shareholders Who Lost Money...

Another report said Zoetis shareholders who lost money may seek to lead a securities-fraud lawsuit, adding to the overhang on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage commentary still shows an average Hold rating, suggesting analysts are not broadly turning bullish yet. Article: Zoetis Inc. NYSE: ZTS Given Average Recommendation of "Hold"...

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Leerink Partners reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $133.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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