Cidel Asset Management Inc. Purchases 19,474 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,525 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,474 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $160.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.11 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $145.57 and its 200 day moving average is $147.85. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $167.25. The firm has a market cap of $351.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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