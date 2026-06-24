Cidel Asset Management Inc. Purchases 56,342 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,132 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 56,342 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy makes up about 1.7% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of CMS Energy worth $30,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 74,552 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 28,577 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,167 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $92,529,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in CMS Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 877,487 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $61,363,000 after acquiring an additional 111,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,672,292 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,844,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,991 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $974,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $75.36 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $68.41 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company's 50-day moving average is $74.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.84.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.46 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CMS. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 target price on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CMS Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMS Energy

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $222,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,987,018.41. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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