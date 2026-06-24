Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 70,553 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 90.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,682 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 70,553 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 2,575.0% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $259.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.29. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $210.84 and a 12-month high of $279.70. The firm has a market cap of $153.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $277.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $307.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $282.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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