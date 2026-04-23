Cigna Group $CI Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,903 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.09% of Cigna Group worth $64,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,785 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $274.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm's 50-day moving average is $274.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.61. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $239.51 and a 12 month high of $350.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.26.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.53 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 19.46%. Cigna Group's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. Analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 30.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's payout ratio is 28.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $318.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cigna Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $332.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cigna Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $666,515.37. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $496,636.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,119.70. This trade represents a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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