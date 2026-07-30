Cim LLC Boosts Holdings in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Cim LLC raised its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,144 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 23,079 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises about 2.5% of Cim LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cim LLC's holdings in Cintas were worth $17,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 1,712.5% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company's stock.

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Cintas Stock Up 0.8%

CTAS opened at $216.53 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $181.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.94. Cintas Corporation has a one year low of $161.16 and a one year high of $226.75.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Cintas had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 17.75%.The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Cintas's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.360-5.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Cintas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Cintas's dividend payout ratio is currently 48.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cintas from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $228.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus raised Cintas to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $212.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cintas

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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