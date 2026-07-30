Cim LLC Has $2.88 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Cim LLC lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,515 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Cim LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 27,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,804 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,803,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 34,443 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,640,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Opal Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 72.5% during the first quarter. Opal Capital LLC now owns 27,767 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,384,000 after buying an additional 11,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $373.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $427.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.56. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $223.70 and a fifty-two week high of $479.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 50.31%.The company had revenue of $39.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shyue-Shyh Lin bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.13 per share, with a total value of $74,130.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,840.97. This represents a 3.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,124. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $496.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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