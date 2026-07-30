Cim LLC Takes $2.81 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Cim LLC acquired a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,287 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,807,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 26.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 29.6% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc increased its position in Five Below by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 3,948 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

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Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $209.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.79. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $251.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.45. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.67%.The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Five Below

Here are the key news stories impacting Five Below this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Five Below from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Five Below from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Evercore set a $215.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a "cautious" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $254.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Five Below

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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