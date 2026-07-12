Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Acquired by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 2,381.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,655 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 73,566 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.1% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,473,272,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its position in Cisco Systems by 8,718.3% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 51,952,421 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $400,190,000 after purchasing an additional 51,363,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,289,151 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,256,144,000 after buying an additional 14,874,407 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,320,905 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $3,876,219,000 after buying an additional 7,679,422 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,836,782 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $4,609,227,000 after buying an additional 6,224,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.31. The stock had a trading volume of 26,175,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,114,244. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.08. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.75 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The firm has a market cap of $478.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $854,598.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 140,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,890,162.87. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report).

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