Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,243,288 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 1,910,222 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.0% of ProShare Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Cisco Systems worth $557,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 426,817 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $32,878,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares during the period. Gambit Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 156,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,076,329.51. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $249,745.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 188,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,040,000.62. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 15,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,765 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $118.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92. The business's 50 day moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $119.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.Cisco Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is 54.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Cisco Systems from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $115.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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