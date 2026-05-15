Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,614 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 64,520 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.2% of Conning Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Conning Inc.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $34,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 13,974 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,650 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 590,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Cisco Systems Trading Up 13.4%

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $115.53 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $84.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $119.36. The firm has a market cap of $456.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cisco reported record quarterly revenue of $15.84 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.06, both ahead of estimates, showing broad-based demand strength across networking and related products.

Cisco reported record quarterly revenue of $15.84 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.06, both ahead of estimates, showing broad-based demand strength across networking and related products. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its FY2026 and Q4 guidance, signaling management confidence that demand remains strong and AI-related orders should continue to support growth.

The company raised its FY2026 and Q4 guidance, signaling management confidence that demand remains strong and AI-related orders should continue to support growth. Positive Sentiment: Cisco said hyperscaler AI infrastructure orders are accelerating, with commentary around a “networking supercycle” helping shift investor sentiment toward a longer growth runway. Article: Cisco CEO says tech is entering a 'networking supercycle' as stock pops 14% on strong AI demand

Cisco said hyperscaler AI infrastructure orders are accelerating, with commentary around a “networking supercycle” helping shift investor sentiment toward a longer growth runway. Positive Sentiment: Several brokerages lifted price targets after the earnings beat, reinforcing optimism that the stock still has room to run.

Several brokerages lifted price targets after the earnings beat, reinforcing optimism that the stock still has room to run. Neutral Sentiment: Cisco also announced a restructuring plan and roughly 4,000 job cuts to redirect spending toward AI, which may improve efficiency but adds some execution risk as the business mix changes.

Cisco also announced a restructuring plan and roughly 4,000 job cuts to redirect spending toward AI, which may improve efficiency but adds some execution risk as the business mix changes. Neutral Sentiment: There was notable insider selling activity in recent months, though the market today appears focused more on the earnings and AI growth story than on governance signals.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 156,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,076,329.51. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $169,395.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,239,456.18. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,765. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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