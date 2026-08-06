Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,402 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 17,561 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,835,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 142,415 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Private Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.4% in the second quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,374 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, New Street Research raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.14.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $315,759.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 172,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,920,694.24. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.2%

Cisco Systems stock opened at $121.50 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.75 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.05.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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