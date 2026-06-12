Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,115,277 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 101,119 shares during the quarter. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.51% of Cisco Systems worth $1,549,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 13,974 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,650 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 590,650 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $315,759.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 172,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,920,694.24. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 51,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,698,459 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $120.18.

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Cisco Systems Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $121.83 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.93 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cisco expanded its AI agentic security portfolio, adding Zero Trust Access for agents and new partnerships aimed at meeting growing enterprise demand for AI protection. Cisco Expands AI Agentic Security Portfolio: What's Ahead in 2026?

Cisco expanded its AI agentic security portfolio, adding Zero Trust Access for agents and new partnerships aimed at meeting growing enterprise demand for AI protection. Positive Sentiment: The company also unveiled broader AI security and quantum-safe initiatives, including Cloud Control and Live Protect, which suggest Cisco is positioning itself as a key supplier for secure AI and networking deployments. Cisco AI Security Push And Quantum Plans Test Investor Expectations

The company also unveiled broader AI security and quantum-safe initiatives, including Cloud Control and Live Protect, which suggest Cisco is positioning itself as a key supplier for secure AI and networking deployments. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media commentary continue to cite Cisco as one of the names benefiting from the broader AI buildout theme, reinforcing investor interest in the stock. The AI buildout is still intact — what to buy this week

Analysts and media commentary continue to cite Cisco as one of the names benefiting from the broader AI buildout theme, reinforcing investor interest in the stock. Negative Sentiment: EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 transaction, a routine insider sale that may slightly temper sentiment, though it does not necessarily signal a change in outlook. SEC Form 4 filing

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report).

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