Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,291 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 72,209 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,943,293 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $30,730,602,000 after buying an additional 4,049,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,521,161 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $15,060,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,962 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,326,258 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $5,802,382,000 after acquiring an additional 206,352 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,836,782 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $4,609,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,062 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $4,473,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $113.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.75 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $117.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.81. The stock has a market cap of $447.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Key Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. New Street Research increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,937,315.36. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $854,598.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 140,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,890,162.87. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report).

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