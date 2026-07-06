Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,152 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 9,571 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,943,293 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $30,730,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,521,161 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $15,060,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,962 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,326,258 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $5,802,382,000 after purchasing an additional 206,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,836,782 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $4,609,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $4,473,272,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $854,598.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 140,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,162.87. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citic Securities lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $112.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $112.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.82. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.75 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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