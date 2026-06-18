Citigroup Inc. $C is Castle Hook Partners LP's 2nd Largest Position

Castle Hook Partners LP lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200,555 shares of the company's stock after selling 144,120 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 2.5% of Castle Hook Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Castle Hook Partners LP owned about 0.29% of Citigroup worth $606,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $2,334,000. Azora Capital LP grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 802,268 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,617,000 after purchasing an additional 289,494 shares during the period. Align Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. American Trust grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 2,351 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,935 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

Key Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Trading activity showed unusually strong demand for Citigroup call options, suggesting investors are positioning for further upside in the stock.

Trading activity showed unusually strong demand for Citigroup call options, suggesting investors are positioning for further upside in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup’s May consumer credit data was mixed but not alarming overall: card delinquencies declined, which may support the view that credit quality remains manageable. Article: Citigroup's Card Delinquencies Decline, Charge-Offs Rise in May

Citigroup’s May consumer credit data was mixed but not alarming overall: card delinquencies declined, which may support the view that credit quality remains manageable. Positive Sentiment: The stock is still benefiting from recent momentum tied to strong earnings, restructuring progress, AI-related initiatives and share buybacks, which have helped push shares toward multi-year highs. Article: Citigroup Stock at Multi-Year High: Why Investors Should Stay Invested

The stock is still benefiting from recent momentum tied to strong earnings, restructuring progress, AI-related initiatives and share buybacks, which have helped push shares toward multi-year highs. Neutral Sentiment: There was also a report that Citigroup had recently gone long on a more constructive market view via an economist’s call for Fed rate cuts, but this is more macro commentary than a direct company catalyst. Article: Citi chief US economist defends unpopular Fed rate-cut call

There was also a report that Citigroup had recently gone long on a more constructive market view via an economist’s call for Fed rate cuts, but this is more macro commentary than a direct company catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Two lawsuits tied to a former executive’s allegations over Trump-related client concerns and retaliation could create legal and reputational risk for Citigroup if the claims gain traction. Article: Citigroup faces lawsuit over alleged Trump-linked account issues

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial set a $147.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore set a $139.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $137.79.

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Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,022 shares in the company, valued at $23,919,511.02. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $143.74 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.26 and a twelve month high of $146.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business's fifty day moving average price is $128.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.04.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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