Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,278,741 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 88,317 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.07% of Citigroup worth $148,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Citigroup by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 75,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares during the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,994,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 57,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,566 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore set a $139.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Citigroup from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Citigroup from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $131.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $225.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $135.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The company's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Citigroup

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Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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