Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,644,024 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.7% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned approximately 0.09% of Citigroup worth $191,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,125,995 shares of the company's stock worth $2,854,788,000 after buying an additional 4,211,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Citigroup by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,262,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,797,292,000 after buying an additional 2,871,074 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 6,172.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,795 shares of the company's stock worth $294,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,481 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,319,549 shares of the company's stock worth $153,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,946 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Citigroup by 52.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,304,324 shares of the company's stock worth $538,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

More Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $134.00 to $131.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore set a $139.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on C

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $3,285,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,919,511.02. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 92,318 shares of company stock worth $10,764,814 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.6%

C stock opened at $129.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.78 and a 52-week high of $135.29. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $115.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Further Reading

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