Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,734 shares of the company's stock after selling 330,141 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Citigroup were worth $31,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 92.2% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $137.62.

Get Our Latest Report on Citigroup

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $3,285,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,908.20. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup’s CFO reportedly outlined revenue growth expectations above analyst forecasts, while the bank’s push into blockchain-based trading for private equity has reinforced optimism about its long-term growth opportunities.

Citigroup’s CFO reportedly outlined revenue growth expectations above analyst forecasts, while the bank’s push into blockchain-based trading for private equity has reinforced optimism about its long-term growth opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer said he was “very bullish” on Citigroup, adding to upbeat sentiment around the stock and the leadership team. Article: Jim Cramer on Citigroup: “Very Bullish”

Jim Cramer said he was “very bullish” on Citigroup, adding to upbeat sentiment around the stock and the leadership team. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup completed the sale of its Polish consumer banking business, marking the final exit from its non-core international consumer banking operations and signaling continued progress on simplification and capital focus. Article: C Sheds Polish Arm, Marks Final Exit From Nore-Core Consumer Business

Citigroup completed the sale of its Polish consumer banking business, marking the final exit from its non-core international consumer banking operations and signaling continued progress on simplification and capital focus. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary noted that Citigroup has been showing strong momentum, with investors rotating toward defensive financials and some trade structures targeting further upside while limiting downside risk. Article: Bullish Spread Targets Citigroup Stock Momentum With Limited Risk

Market commentary noted that Citigroup has been showing strong momentum, with investors rotating toward defensive financials and some trade structures targeting further upside while limiting downside risk. Neutral Sentiment: Citi was also mentioned in broader financial-news coverage, including a comparison of bank stocks and a note that Jane Fraser remains a highly visible industry leader. These items may support the stock’s profile, but they are less direct catalysts.

Citi was also mentioned in broader financial-news coverage, including a comparison of bank stocks and a note that Jane Fraser remains a highly visible industry leader. These items may support the stock’s profile, but they are less direct catalysts. Negative Sentiment: One Citi research note cut Brent crude forecasts, which could be a modest headwind for energy-related trading and macro expectations, though the impact on Citigroup shares appears limited. Article: Citi cuts Brent forecasts as U.S.-Iran MoU points to Strait of Hormuz flow normalization

Citigroup Stock Up 1.0%

C opened at $141.18 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $143.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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