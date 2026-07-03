Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,206 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,136 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.4% of Sound Income Strategies LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC's holdings in Citigroup were worth $28,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company's stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 595 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup and other major banks passed the Fed’s 2026 stress tests, clearing the way for dividend increases and reinforcing confidence in the bank’s capital strength.

Citigroup and other major banks passed the Fed’s 2026 stress tests, clearing the way for dividend increases and reinforcing confidence in the bank’s capital strength. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to expect Citi to post solid results, with recent reports highlighting its strong earnings-surprise history ahead of the next quarterly release.

Analysts continue to expect Citi to post solid results, with recent reports highlighting its strong earnings-surprise history ahead of the next quarterly release. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Citigroup, suggesting improving profit expectations over the medium term.

Erste Group raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Citigroup, suggesting improving profit expectations over the medium term. Neutral Sentiment: Citibank announced the redemption of $2.5 billion in notes due in 2026, a routine capital-management move that should be viewed as neutral for the shares.

Citibank announced the redemption of $2.5 billion in notes due in 2026, a routine capital-management move that should be viewed as neutral for the shares. Negative Sentiment: Citi’s reduced bitcoin and ether targets may dampen sentiment toward its research calls in the digital-assets space, potentially creating a modest headwind for investor perception.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Citigroup from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $131.00 to $135.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $139.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on C

Citigroup Stock Down 0.1%

C opened at $139.93 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $132.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.48 and a twelve month high of $147.96. The firm has a market cap of $238.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,919,511.02. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,527,908.20. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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