Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,245 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,103 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council's holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company's stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $972,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 3,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company's stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $135.50 to $149.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Down 3.9%

C opened at $127.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $217.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $147.96. The business's fifty day moving average is $135.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.03.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.41. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 10.23%.The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Citigroup's payout ratio is currently 25.92%.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,527,908.20. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: New trade-finance platform: Citi launched Citi Consolidate™, an Infor Nexus-powered solution that digitizes invoice approvals, purchase orders and payables for corporate buyers and suppliers in the United States and Canada. The platform could deepen client relationships, improve working-capital services and generate additional fee revenue while strengthening Citi’s technology and risk-control capabilities. Citi Is Now Live With a Trade Digitization Solution Integrating Supply Chain Solutions

Citi launched Citi Consolidate™, an Infor Nexus-powered solution that digitizes invoice approvals, purchase orders and payables for corporate buyers and suppliers in the United States and Canada. The platform could deepen client relationships, improve working-capital services and generate additional fee revenue while strengthening Citi’s technology and risk-control capabilities. Positive Sentiment: Higher shareholder returns: Citigroup raised its quarterly dividend 11.7% to $0.67 per share after reporting its strongest quarterly revenue in roughly a decade. The increase reinforces the bank’s capital-return story and may improve its appeal to income-focused investors. This High-Yield Bank Stock Just Raised Its Dividend by 11.7%

Citigroup raised its quarterly dividend 11.7% to $0.67 per share after reporting its strongest quarterly revenue in roughly a decade. The increase reinforces the bank’s capital-return story and may improve its appeal to income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Improved earnings outlook: Erste Group Bank raised its Citigroup EPS estimates to $11.18 for fiscal 2026 and $12.80 for fiscal 2027. Citi also recently exceeded quarterly EPS and revenue expectations, with revenue up 14.5% year over year, supporting the case for continued earnings momentum.

Erste Group Bank raised its Citigroup EPS estimates to $11.18 for fiscal 2026 and $12.80 for fiscal 2027. Citi also recently exceeded quarterly EPS and revenue expectations, with revenue up 14.5% year over year, supporting the case for continued earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Fed holds rates, but dissent is hawkish: The Federal Reserve kept rates at 3.50%–3.75%, while three officials favored a hike. Stable rates avoid an immediate disruption to borrowing markets, but the dissent highlights persistent inflation risk and could limit expectations for future rate cuts. Fed Holds Rates, but 3 Hawkish Rebels Demand Hike as Inflation Fight Erupts

The Federal Reserve kept rates at 3.50%–3.75%, while three officials favored a hike. Stable rates avoid an immediate disruption to borrowing markets, but the dissent highlights persistent inflation risk and could limit expectations for future rate cuts. Negative Sentiment: Reputational overhang: A former Citigroup managing director was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex crimes. The case concerns a former employee rather than current operations, but renewed coverage may create negative reputational sentiment for the company. Ex-Citigroup Managing Director Gets 30 Years for Sex Crimes

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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