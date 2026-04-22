Citigroup Inc. $C Stock Position Lowered by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,998 shares of the company's stock after selling 51,278 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 1.7% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's holdings in Citigroup were worth $63,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company's stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 595 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company's stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the company's stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,893 shares of the company's stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong company fundamentals: Citi’s Q1 revenue performance was highlighted as a decade-high, driven by trading and banking businesses — a reminder that the firm’s recent earnings beat and revenue upside underpin its outlook. Read More.

Strong company fundamentals: Citi’s Q1 revenue performance was highlighted as a decade-high, driven by trading and banking businesses — a reminder that the firm’s recent earnings beat and revenue upside underpin its outlook. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: RBC Capital recently raised its price target and reiterated an Outperform rating after the strong Q1 results, which supports medium-term upside expectations. Read More.

Analyst support: RBC Capital recently raised its price target and reiterated an Outperform rating after the strong Q1 results, which supports medium-term upside expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Partnership / product traction: Citi is expanding consumer card perks (e.g., refreshed AT&T Points Plus card), which can help deposits/cards engagement and fee/rewards revenue over time. Read More.

Partnership / product traction: Citi is expanding consumer card perks (e.g., refreshed AT&T Points Plus card), which can help deposits/cards engagement and fee/rewards revenue over time. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory disclosure: Citi filed a Belgian participation notification showing it crossed a 3% threshold in Solvay (3.06% total). It's a formal transparency filing — notable but not a direct earnings driver. Read More.

Regulatory disclosure: Citi filed a Belgian participation notification showing it crossed a 3% threshold in Solvay (3.06% total). It's a formal transparency filing — notable but not a direct earnings driver. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Citi’s research activity: The bank’s analysts routinely update sector coverage (example: a $1 PT cut on Eastman Chemical while keeping a Buy). Research notes show normal analyst flow but aren’t a direct firm-level impact. Read More.

Citi’s research activity: The bank’s analysts routinely update sector coverage (example: a $1 PT cut on Eastman Chemical while keeping a Buy). Research notes show normal analyst flow but aren’t a direct firm-level impact. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical volatility: Headlines around the U.S.–Iran ceasefire extension and uncertain peace talks are driving market swings and oil-price volatility — factors that tend to produce trading volume swings, risk-off flows and short-term pressure on bank stocks. Read More.

Geopolitical volatility: Headlines around the U.S.–Iran ceasefire extension and uncertain peace talks are driving market swings and oil-price volatility — factors that tend to produce trading volume swings, risk-off flows and short-term pressure on bank stocks. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Oil / market risk outlook: Citi’s own commentary on oil (scenario where oil could reach ~$110 if Strait of Hormuz disruption persists) highlights downside macro scenarios that increase market volatility and can pressure trading revenue if volatility shifts or economic slowdowns follow. Read More.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Citigroup from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Citigroup from $134.00 to $131.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $131.65 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $114.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.81. The company has a market cap of $225.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $135.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.Citigroup's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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