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Citigroup Inc. $C Stock Position Raised by Merit Financial Group LLC

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Citigroup logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 15.6%, acquiring an additional 13,046 shares to hold 96,453 shares worth about $11.26 million at quarter end.
  • Citigroup reported a strong Q1 beat — $3.06 EPS vs. $2.63 expected and $24.63 billion in revenue (the highest quarterly revenue in a decade) and announced a $6.3 billion share‑buyback tranche, which helped lift sentiment and analyst outlooks.
  • Insider activity included Cantu Ernesto Torres selling 43,173 shares at an average price of $111.09 (a 48.5% reduction in their holding); company insiders now own about 0.11% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,453 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,046 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC's holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,262,626 shares of the company's stock worth $4,797,292,000 after buying an additional 2,871,074 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,040,513 shares of the company's stock worth $3,353,612,000 after buying an additional 879,056 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,870,559 shares of the company's stock worth $3,336,362,000 after buying an additional 580,027 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,125,995 shares of the company's stock worth $2,854,788,000 after buying an additional 4,211,099 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,844,014 shares of the company's stock worth $1,405,167,000 after buying an additional 219,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,810.15. This trade represents a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C opened at $132.09 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $133.57. The stock's 50-day moving average is $114.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $226.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The company had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Evercore set a $139.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Citigroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Citigroup (NYSE:C)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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