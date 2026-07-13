Citizens Business Bank Invests $12.04 Million in Xponential Fitness, Inc. $XPOF

Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,040,000. Xponential Fitness comprises 2.0% of Citizens Business Bank's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Citizens Business Bank owned 4.08% of Xponential Fitness as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 94.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 33,722 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 9.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,185 shares of the company's stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 53,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 1,347.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,207 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 158,450 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 8.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XPOF shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Xponential Fitness from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Xponential Fitness from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Xponential Fitness from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of XPOF stock opened at $6.89 on Monday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $339.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.15). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 11.28%.The firm had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness is a leading franchisor and operator of boutique fitness studios headquartered in Irvine, California. The company specializes in developing, marketing, and supporting a portfolio of fitness brands that deliver low-impact cardio, strength training, and mindful movement workouts. Through its asset-light franchise model, Xponential provides entrepreneurs with proprietary studio designs, branded equipment, digital support, and comprehensive training programs to ensure consistent member experiences.

Its portfolio comprises core brands such as Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, YogaSix, Row House, Rumble, AKT, and STRIDE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Xponential Fitness, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Xponential Fitness wasn't on the list.

While Xponential Fitness currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here