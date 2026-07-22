Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Camtek Ltd. $CAMT

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd cut its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT - Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,879,150 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 21,343 shares during the quarter. Camtek accounts for about 1.7% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 4.10% of Camtek worth $279,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Camtek by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,020,683 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $422,373,000 after buying an additional 513,956 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Camtek by 38.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,302,009 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $349,008,000 after acquiring an additional 636,773 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Camtek by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,318,396 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $140,205,000 after acquiring an additional 140,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Camtek by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,086,242 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $116,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Camtek by 20.8% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 783,365 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $114,901,000 after purchasing an additional 134,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company's stock.

Camtek Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $156.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 8.35. Camtek Ltd. has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $215.99. The company's 50 day moving average price is $164.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.15 million. Camtek had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Camtek from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Camtek from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Northland Securities set a $174.00 target price on Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Camtek in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $174.67.

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Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. NASDAQ: CAMT is a provider of automated inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor and printed circuit board (PCB) industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets a suite of inline and stand-alone systems that perform high‐resolution 2D and 3D measurements, defect review and process control. Its products are used by integrated device manufacturers, foundries, OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) providers, and PCB fabricators to optimize yield, improve product quality and reduce production costs.

Camtek's core offerings include wafer inspection systems that detect and classify defects on patterned wafers, patterned wafer metrology tools for overlay and critical dimension measurements, and advanced packaging inspection platforms for 3D ICs and fan-out wafer-level packaging.

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